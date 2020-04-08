The North End Senior Services will be closed until further notice. For the welfare and safety of its NESS Club members, employees, and volunteers NESS will remain closed until it is safe to reopen.
Non-profit organizations like NESS rarely have reserve funds. During the closure there will be no revenue but there will be the usual expenses of rent, utilities and insurance to be paid. Hopefully grant applications will be honored.
Regardless, NESS will be back in service as soon as possible to care for the members and provide respite for their caregivers.
Donations can be made to NESS and mailed to P.O. Box 148, Otis, OR, 97368. Phone: 541-921-0937.
Let us all pray that this threat to the health of our nation will soon be over.
Margaret Kerr,
Volunteer for NESS
