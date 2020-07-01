A recent story has been gaining traction about a new study showing there could be economic benefits to the reintroduction of sea otters to the Oregon Coast.
We believe that to be an over-simplified look at the issue.
Our commission has been involved in discussions with the Elakha Alliance from early on in their mission to restore sea otters to the Oregon coast for that reason, stressing the need for an exhaustive economic feasibility study.
Sea Otters weigh between 35 and 90 pounds and must eat 25-percent of their body weight – each day- to survive. Like many Oregonians, they love Dungeness crab. In the 1960’s, Alaska reintroduced about 400 Sea Otters to Southeast Alaska.
In 2000, that number had grown to an estimated 2,000. By 2012, there were an estimated 27,500 Sea Otters calling SE Alaska home. Commercial fishermen there have been battling to find some balance ever since.
That kind of growth here could have a significant impact on the recreational crabbing industry and a commercial crabbing industry that has brought in over a half a billion dollars to the state’s economy just over the past four seasons.
Many tough questions, like this, need to be answered before Elakha Alliance can say that some benefits are enough to outweigh others and reintroduction should go forward.
As other communities have found out, this effort could create one major problem that becomes exceedingly difficult to try and solve later.
Tim Novotny,
Oregon Dungeness Crab Commission,
Coos Bay
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.