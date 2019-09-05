Denying that we have a climate crisis on our hands only goes to postpone the urgent work needed to be undertaken in order to mitigate the dire effects of climate change as well as to properly prepare ourselves for what science tells us is likely to come and, in many cases, already exists.
That is why larger cities in Oregon have already created Climate Action Plans and why the cities of Lincoln County under the County’s leadership are currently developing one. All county residents are welcome to participate in this process known as the Lincoln County Private/Public Climate Change Partnership. To do so send your email address to CLMiller@lincoln.or.us.
It is important is for us to address the systematic destruction of our eco-systems by the deadly and outdated ‘business as usual’ practices powered by polluting fossil fuels. And how do we do this? We switch over to sustainable, renewable energy sources (wind, sun, wave, geothermal, hydro) as quickly as possible and begin reducing our consumption dramatically as well as conserving vital resources. No one wants to alter their life-style but the fact of the matter is we must. We are all in this together.
Oregonians are under attack by greedy corporations.
For example the fossil fuel industry is one of the world’s most powerful entities, and it dictates what governments do, including our own federal, state, and local agencies. We are being duped by them into believing nothing is wrong with the climate, via relentless propaganda, lies, and deception.
They are literally using the same public-relations firms that the tobacco industry once used, when convincing Americans that smoking did not cause cancer. We must change that by electing people who represent our interests, a livable Earth, and not theirs, unlimited profits.
The good news is that there is a growing movement toward a new type of corporation called B-Corporations. In B-Corporations, financial profit counts, but so too does consideration for the environment, neighboring communities, and the workers. Our state must actively encourage the proliferation of progressive alternatives like this, if we ever hope to heal what ails the Earth. You can play a role, too: you can insist that the 2020 Election, at all levels of government, must prominently feature serious conversations about the Climate Crisis.
If we aspire to maintain a functioning planetary life-support system and turn it over to future generations, then we need new legislation to prohibit further pollution and to promote sustainability. The only viable alternative to exploitive capitalism is a steady-state economy: a regenerative, not extractive, financial and social community — inspired by the beautiful and natural cycles of the Earth itself.
