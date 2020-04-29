In early March, the Panther Creek Senior and Community Center discontinued their traditional monthly and seasonal meal services due to the COVID-19 virus. On April 19th, a new meal effort was tested in the community area; on this Sunday, our masked volunteers delivered a drive-by/pick-up soup and bread meal to cars.
130 bagged meals were distributed on that Sunday afternoon. But, more significantly was that: people were picking up meals for their neighbors, when the community people drove through the meal pick-up line, several offered to help the volunteers with the effort, and, while the meal was free, people made donations that covered the expense of the meal supplies.
The center will bring this community meal effort to our parking lot again soon and try new meal ideas until we can sit down together at the center.
The Panther Creek Senior and Community Center has been reminded that the people of our community are generous, thoughtful, and kind. Volunteers and community members alike jumped at the chance to help in so many ways. I am very appreciative for this spirit and thank all of you who helped in this effort.
Michael Murphy, President
Panther Creek Senior and Community Center,
Otis
