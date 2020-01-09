Panther Creek Senior and Community Center has been in operation since the late 1950s.
Services at the center include a monthly Sunday breakfast, a seasonal or holiday monthly meal, a community space for meetings or activities, such as chair yoga, bazaars, county service groups, and church services, and an active Thrift Store. The meal costs and Thrift Store items meet the financial ability of the population. The center’s services are provided by a core group of dedicated volunteers.
Since the center has been in operation for many years, from time to time there are expensive repairs that are needed to maintain safe access and building longevity. The individual/family donations and the small savings of the center are able to meet most of the day-to-day repairs but the larger, more expensive upgrades lie dormant for years due to the lack of funding.
In April 2019 Panther Creek Senior and Community Center received a grant from the Siletz Tribal Charitable Contribution Fund.
This $6300 grant allowed for two of the waiting projects to be completed. The projects included enlarging and improving the parking lot and the purchase of a storage van for the overflow items and emergency disaster supplies for the center’s role in a crisis. These two projects are now completed and the center’s community users can now walk on smooth gravel to and from their cars to attend an activity.
Panther Creek Senior and Community Center would like to publicly thank the Siletz Tribal Charitable Contribution Fund for supporting our community activities and population.
If you have not heard of the Panther Creek Senior and Community Center before and would like to know more or join us or enjoy the best $6 Sunday breakfast, please contact us at (541) 994-8222.
