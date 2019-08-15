Peanut butter drive is up and moving along.
First place for this week is TLC credit union, second Oregon Coast bank, third US Bank, fourth Columbia, fifth Washington Federal, sixth Oregon State Credit Union, seventh First Interstate and eighth Bank of the West.
Peanut butter is one of the many staple foods we give out to our kids who have very little food on weekends.
Help us feed our local kids.
