VRD's, motels, traffic, crowded beaches, casino, empty second homes, COVID-19.
There is a lot of anger, from local residents, when we see out of state plates at some residence that may or may not be Vacation Rental Dwellings.
The traffic and all of the above are gone, except for the second homes, and some of the owners. Gone is also over $900,000 a month in revenue that Lincoln City gets from rental tax, from the VRD's, motels, hotels, etc. So, what we love to hate, also funds all of the great parks, community center, public services and many other things we take for granted.
Most small towns don’t get that much money in a year, let alone a month.
Back to the second homes, the owners pay the same amount of property tax that full time residents pay, and many, do not rent their homes out. Property owners have the right to use their properties as they want.
If they break the law, like renting the property out when the State orders no vacation rentals, then they should pay a penalty. If the guy from California decides to get out of Los Angeles, and social isolate in Lincoln City, he has every right to do just that.
Hard times are coming to our community, lets band together and we will get through it.
R. Rowlette,
Lincoln City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.