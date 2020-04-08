Is it a plausible idea that if one was to wear a mask or should wear a mask, to spray the mask with an anti-viral or anti-bacterial solution? Could a solution be made from household products?
Is there a solution that isn’t harmful when breathed and keeps from getting soggy and could possibly be sprayed at times throughout the day to keep some potency? It may be useful for people who are checkers in grocery stores or other necessary outlets.
I have not heard of this thought. We are supposed to wipe down and spray everything else, why not this?
Ron Kitchiu,
Lincoln City
