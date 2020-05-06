I have had the opportunity to work with the Honorable Sheryl Bachart for the past 23 years. I began my career in Lincoln County law enforcement in 1997 around the same time Judge Bachart was hired in the Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office as a Deputy DA. As a new young deputy with limited experience, I often had the opportunity to review my case investigations with her and was always met with a helping hand. Her extensive knowledge of the law was undeniable. I always appreciated her advice as I aimed to improve my skills as an investigator and the service I was providing to our citizens.
In public safety, it is imperative law enforcement work cohesively with the district attorney’s office, and they with the judicial system, to reduce crime, improve quality of life for all, and hold those accountable who violate the safety and well being of others. What I came to quickly understand about Judge Bachart (the prosecutor) was the high level of expectation she placed on the law enforcement community to complete thorough and well documented case investigations to ensure our enforcement decisions were based on fact, supported by evidence, and just as importantly, fair to all involved. Simply put, she would not stand for mediocrity. This has translated into her current role as a circuit court judge.
In her time serving on the bench, Judge Bachart has consistently demonstrated fairness, decisiveness and effective communication. She places high expectation on attorneys presenting in her courtroom to ensure they are providing fair and adequate counsel for their clients as well as law enforcement and other professional witnesses presenting facts and evidence. She treats all parties equally and ensures they are heard. She demonstrates a balance of empathy for crime victims while also ensuring the rights of defendants are met. She aims to improve those who have made mistakes in life through education and services where appropriate.
Judge Bachart has dedicated her entire career to improving the quality of life for all of us in Lincoln County and has done so with honor, integrity, and character. Most importantly, she has done so in a fair and impartial manner. This is what I have come to appreciate most about her.
I urge all Lincoln County voters to join me in re-electing the Honorable Sheryl Bachart for Lincoln County Circuit Court Judge.
Adam Shanks,
Newport
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.