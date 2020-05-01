I have known Judge Sheryl Bachart for over 20 years and am truly honored to support her as Lincoln County Circuit Court Judge. Being a Circuit Court Judge is incredibly difficult. You must have extensive knowledge of all types of law, criminal, civil and domestic relations, while applying the law correctly and ensuring the rights of all parties. You must make incredibly hard and important decisions that affect the lives of so many.
I worked with Sheryl Bachart as a Victim Advocate working on very complex sexual abuse cases for over a decade while she was in the District Attorney’s Office as a Deputy District Attorney. I worked with over 30 different DDAs (some who are still in the DA’s office) and working with so many attorneys, you can easily tell the good ones from the bad ones. I can honestly say that Sheryl Bachart was one of the finest attorneys I have ever worked with. She is incredibly intelligent, diligent in her preparation and knowledgeable about the law. She was an amazing Deputy District Attorney, handling the most difficult caseload and she is an amazing Circuit Court Judge.
Judge Bachart has been a Circuit Court Judge for 12 years and is one of the hardest working people I know. She runs the Domestic Violence Court and Drug Court, all the while carrying an incredibly busy and efficient docket. She works on and has been appointed to multiple state committees, always working toward better efficiency in the courts. She is widely respected by her staff, law enforcement, partner agencies, local attorneys and other Judges. Judge Bachart knows the law, does her legal research and knows her cases inside and out. She is never afraid to stand up for what is right and not just go along with what is easy. She always looks out for not only the defendant’s rights, but also the victim’s rights, making sure they are always heard. Lincoln County is incredibly lucky to have the caliber of Circuit Court Judges we have including Judge Sheryl Bachart, who has earned the respect of so many.
I am so honored to support Judge Sheryl Bachart as Lincoln County Circuit Court Judge and ask you to please join me in supporting her re-election.
Sally Bovett,
Newport
