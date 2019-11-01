Those who donated wonderful foods to nourish our survivors Side Door Cafe / Eden Hall, Dutch Bros Coffee, My Petite Sweet Bakery, Safeway, Best Thai, Gallucci’s, Patrick Jimmerson.
Our overly generous auction contributors; Walgreens, Papa Murphy’s, McMenamins, Cap’n Gull’s Gift Place, Prehistoric, Oregon Coast Aquarium, Otis Pizzaria, Flanigan’s Glass Gallery, Growing Wild Woods, Jim Woodworking, Rose City Totes, Wind Driven, Beach Club, Christmas Cottage, Dust Devil Mining.
Team Captains and RELAY their RELAY teams.
Those who came from near and far to walk, walk, walk. Those who helped to set up and take down. Those who honked in support (it really means something to us).
To NLFR firefighters for joining us to fight and loaning us their tents and ring toss game.
Our wonderful bands, DR MR and Run and Tell That, Lincoln City Cultural Center, for letting us use their facilities.
Lincoln City Community Center, for letting us use their PA system.
And especially a huge thanks to those who donated their hard earned dollars to the fight.
There is no way to list everyone, but none of this could have been achieved without the support of many in this wonderful community.
Thank you.
