I want to thank Ms. Lambrecht for bringing to our collective awareness the challenges of mask wearing by some who have experienced sexual and/ or physical abuse and assault.
Her letter has broadened my perspectives. I’m saddened to hear of such challenges and wish affected persons well in their journeys to strengthen resilience and coping.
The situation highlights the difficulty in balancing the needs of those with experiences of trauma with others who want and need to be protected from non-mask wearers who inject potentially harmful germs into the air of confined spaces. There is a reasonable solution: face shields.
Face shields do not directly the mouth, nose, or face yet provide protection to both wearer and others. Face shields are comfortable and non-confining. Although the science is mixed as to whether shields or masks are better (they offer different types of protection), it is clear that face shields are better than nothing at all.
Face shields are now widely available for purchase online and through some retailers at affordable prices.
Chad O’Lynn,
Lincoln City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.