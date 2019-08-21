Isn’t blaming ‘the collusion between congress, white house, NRA and the $28 billion gun and ammo industry’ for ‘an epidemic killing in America,’ in the first place a misstatement (that ‘collusion’ word again) that is designed to incite an emotional (violent) reaction to all of our representatives in this republic?
I would hope that spiritual leaders address the violent culture of labels, slogans and irresponsible generalizations in our homes and hearts.
Why do we blame the weapons of violence instead of the culture of, as our President said, ‘the violent and sinister’ video games, the ‘tribalism’ and our refusal to take responsibility – each of us to change this culture – even through our elected representatives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.