Santa Fe (Philippines) is similar to Lincoln City, in that it is a small town on the ocean and its economy is dependent on tourism.
It is a destination for foreigners and Filipino alike. I am extremely thankful to many here in Santa Fe that have showed us welcome, even though they have done much of the same as the rest of the world, closing businesses, social distancing and quarantine starting tomorrow.
How would I feel as a stranger in a strange land, to walk down the street and read a hateful message aimed at me and my partner… unwelcome, fearful of our safety..?
Fortunately for us, the people here are kind and compassionate. I hope my hometown of Lincoln City will show the same kindness to those that find themselves weathering this storm away from their friends and family in Lincoln City, as the people of Santa Fe, Bantyan has showed to us. Be Well.
Don Baker,
Former Lincoln City Resident
