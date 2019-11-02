I am an elderly disabled veteran but still have to pay over $4,000 in 2019-20 property taxes for my three bedroom, two bath home. I am not getting much for my money.
The Lincoln County School District is on the federal ‘must improve’ list. The Lincoln County Animal Shelter closed indefinitely in July due to toxic mold.
I know there are other serious problems in Lincoln County, but we need to improve the schools and build a permanent animal shelter in 2020.
