Because of the many thefts at our home in the last 15 years, when an unfamiliar vehicle returns three consecutive days and parks across from our driveway, on a very narrow street, this was cause for concern.
LCPD was called, and an officer contacted the female driver of the vehicle. A second call, five hours later to LCPD did not resolve the parked vehicle. I was told, ‘it is legally parked.’
What about living, sleeping in this vehicle? Why wasn't this driver told to go to a campground, where there are restrooms? How is camping in neighborhoods helping the City’s home break-ins?
This neighborhood is zoned Vacation Rentals, so there are many vacant homes. We were very surprised to learn there is no code or ordinance to address people and vehicles who are camping along our city streets.
But there are laws against staying overnight in certain parks, like Canyon Park and D River Wayside.
This makes no sense.
