On August 5, 2019, a little publicized meeting was held for an appeal of a building permit for the minuscule sliver of land that so many of us use as a lookout, the little trail next to the landmark 'Submarine House.'
Get ready for a multi-story, over the top cantilevered building cut into the bluff, using outdated and dubious survey information a slick 'philanthropist' talked his way into convincing the City that digging into the bluff would cause no danger of erosion... on the Oregon Coast.
Say goodbye to your view of the Pacific Ocean as you travel south down SW 24th to SW Anchor. All concerns about erosion, storm runoff, cliff destabilization were discounted by a smug lawyer, one (count em') one geologist and the buyer, who claims his home will be open to all in the neighborhood.
Buddy, you're going to be very unpopular around here.
