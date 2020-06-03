The almighty dollar continues to reign in Lincoln City as far as some vacation rental management companies are concerned.
Due to the COVID-19 virus, emergency mandates created together by the county and city under the auspices of the state, clearly state short-term rentals are not to be occupied unless it is for 30 days or longer until May 31, 2020.
At least one management company refuses to refund customer rental deposits, citing if the house wasn’t used when previously agreed upon, they had until the end of the year to use the credit because no refunds would be given. That means many had to keep their reservation or lose hundreds to thousands of dollars. If they complained publicly about anything, they found they could be sued under their rental agreement which few people read.
By allowing tourists from locations that have a high numbers of cases of coronavirus, our citizens in residential neighborhoods are being placed at a higher risk for contracting the virus. These management companies display their business placards on the rental houses they manage and continue to rent. The task force responsible for monitoring short-term rentals under these mandates examined motels and hotels, but when neighbors contacted them to report tourists staying in VRDs, the neighbors were ignored.
It is unfortunate the elected officials that created these protective mandates are being skewered with a lack of respect and integrity by some irresponsible management companies and home owners just for that almighty dollar.
Gordon Walker,
Lincoln City
