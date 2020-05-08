When I first began practicing law in Lincoln County it took very little time to realize why Judge Bachart is so widely respected in our community. I now have the honor of working with Judge Bachart as part of the Lincoln County bench and my respect for her has only grown. Judge Bachart’s work ethic and dedication to our county is admirable and unmatched. She plays an integral role in the functioning of our courts and works tirelessly to keep them running smoothly. She consistently ensures that court time is used efficiently and that delays in cases are prevented whenever possible. She takes it upon herself to educate community partners and to establish new procedures when there are changes in the law. Judge Bachart is usually the last to leave the courthouse at the end of the day and it is rare not to see her at work on a weekend.
Regardless of how busy she is, Judge Bachart never takes the bench unprepared for a hearing, no matter the relative seriousness of the case. She continues to take the time to make thoughtful decisions in each case because reaching a just outcome is imperative to her. When Judge Bachart hears a case you can trust that she will be well versed in the law, that defendants will be treated fairly but held accountable for their crimes, and that victims’ voices will be heard.
These qualities are always important in a judge, but are particularly important now. Criminal cases take up a significant portion of our docket time on any given day. During the COVID-19 pandemic, our court has been ordered by the Chief Justice to hold only essential hearings. The arrests, hearings and trials that normally happen each day have been delayed for months. When our courts return to normal operation, we will have a significant backlog of cases, many of which will be criminal matters. It is crucial that these criminal cases be handled quickly and properly to preserve the constitutional rights of the defendants, protect the safety of the community, lower recidivism and to ensure that both defendants and victims receive justice. Losing Judge Bachart at any time would be devastating to our county; Losing her now would cripple our courts.
This election is extremely important for the future of the Lincoln County Circuit Court. Please join me in voting for and supporting Judge Sheryl Bachart.
Amanda Benjamin,
Lincoln County Circuit Court Judge Pro Tem,
Newport
