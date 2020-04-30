The race for Lincoln County Commissioner is already crowded with an incumbent and four challengers on the ballot. Now a sixth candidate has declared as a write-in candidate.
It is difficult to take a candidate seriously who hasn't done the planning or made the effort to file on time, put their name on the ballot, or even their biography in the voters' pamphlet. We deserve people who are serious about public service for the long term.
Mac Smith,
Lincoln City
