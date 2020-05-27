I want to express my sincere appreciation to the Lincoln City Cultural Center for all it has done to provide us with quality entertainment during the quarantine.
The staff’s efforts to bring online concerts and other activities through Creative Quarantine Studio has provided considerable hours of pleasure. Special thanks to the people who spend hours each week putting together the Creative Quarantine Craft Kits for children. My grandchildren and I have picked up crafts 3 times. Each week the variety of crafts to suit different ages and the quality of the craft experience have been outstanding.
We look forward to Thursdays every week and will truly miss this program when the quarantine ends. I am proud to live in a city that values children and values the arts. Thank you LCCC!
Jane Mulholland,
Lincoln City
