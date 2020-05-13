It is important to celebrate those who, day by day, make Lincoln City a community. Especially now, as we all struggle with the disruptions of the coronavirus.
We thank Tammy Viles, Manager of Washington Federal Bank, for her efforts on our behalf, and no doubt many others, to secure a PPP loan so that our small nonprofit, Fields of Peace, is able to continue its mission: to end war and its killing of children.
Rod De Luca, Board Chair
Charles Busch, Director
Lincoln City
