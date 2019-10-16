Members and Friends of Gleneden Beach Christian Church want to publicly thank those organizations and people who responded to the arson caused fire of the Gleneden Beach church on September 15, 2019.
Our appreciation goes first to those who fought the fire, investigated the crime or stood by just in case of injury: Fire departments of Depoe Bay, North Lincoln, Newport, Toledo, the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Toledo Police as well as the Oregon State Police, and Pacific West Ambulance.
We also want to thank the many friends and neighbors who have expressed sympathy, stood with us in prayer or opened their facilities for us to use in the interim before rebuilding.
We offer a special thanks to the Gleneden Beach Community Club for giving us a place to hold our Sunday services, to Coronado Shores for providing us with a meeting space and to the Salishan Market Place who will be our landlord and host beginning November 1.
May God bless you.
