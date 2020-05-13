Lakeview Senior Living says “Thank You!” to our broader community for such wonderful encouragement and supplies during this pandemic. As healthcare professionals, we deeply appreciate your support.
Thank you to Ambiance Construction & Remodeling for notes and drawings. Thank you, Taco Bell and Rusty Truck Brewing, for beer and tacos for our residents. Thank you to Ana Robello, former mayor Lori Hollingsworth, Lincoln City Quilters, the Lincoln City LDS Church, and many more who made face masks for our staff.
Thank you to the State of Oregon and the Oregon National Guard for PPE. Thank you to St. James Santiago School for being our pen pals. Thank you to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital for being our healthcare partner and good neighbor. Thank you to Samaritan Early Learning Center for their beautiful artwork. Thank you to our families for all the pizza and treats for our staff, and your understanding.
Thank you to our company, Westmont Living, for taking good care of us plus complete meals twice a week for all of our staff to take home to their families. This helps our staff so much!
Thank you to our Lakeview residents for their literal sign of thanks to our staff.
I know we’ve missed some folks so I apologize if you’re not mentioned here. We’re overwhelmed by the kindness and generosity we’ve received. Thank you for your support as we help to protect some of our most vulnerable and venerable citizens.
Jennifer Whitmyer,
Executive Director
Lakeview Senior Living
