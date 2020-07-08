In every community throughout the country neighbors who are first responders and essential workers have devoted countless hours in keeping us all safe since the pandemic started in March.
As one of the largest employers in Lincoln City, I am proud of every person who works at Lakeview Senior Living as they are providing the daily care for our seniors. Our company values are to honor and respect the dignity of each individual, and to strive to provide excellent service. And, each and every one of them will continue to do their jobs no matter how long this pandemic lasts.
We only ask one thing of our fellow residents of Lincoln City.
We ask for every person to not unnecessarily judge nor mistreat our workers with idle gossip as they go about their lives in the community.
As we all navigate this world-wide pandemic, surely it means that we should all seek harmony rather than acrimony during this difficult time. As president of a company who cares for thousands of seniors, I am proud to thank all of our front line workers because I know that the effort they make every day has a positive impact on the fabric of North Lincoln County.
It is not just a slogan to say thank you.
Andy Plant,
President,
Westmont Senior Living on behalf of Lakeview Senior Living
