We would like to shout out a loud BRAVO for the amazingly excellent production of Cheryl Strayed’s (author of Wild) Tiny Beautiful Things. The production captures so perfectly the message that love is the answer to so many of the questions and struggles in today’s world.
We also saw the play in Portland and must proudly admit that our gifted local director, Marc Maislen, captured the spirit and truth of the play above and beyond. The cast, starring, Sherron Watson as Sugar, was brilliant as was the entire cast who were consistently powerful in their portrayal of their characters.
It is a play of our times and a play not to be missed. It will warm your hearts and remind you of the blessings of non-judgmental love and kindness.
Please support and enjoy this wonderful production.
