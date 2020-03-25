Today someone painted, “Go Home” on the road at the north end of Lincoln City.
In a community that largely ignored the global concern over COVID-19, I find it embarrassing.
Residents of the coast routinely rely on Salem’s and outlnying areas for groceries, gas and necessities, however, when the reverse happens, it is met with ugliness and hatred. We are in this crisis together.
The coast offers space, fresh air and miles of beaches; a peace of mind no one engineered or designed. Our restaurants and stores are grateful for the business locals will not give. We must share our resources, encourage each other, remember that condo owners, fractional owners and second home owners are technically residents and support our community infrastructures.
Yes, we must use caution. Yes, we must be mindful, but NO, we must not scapegoat and target others for our fears.
Many locals would not hesitate to open their doors for family and loved ones who need a place to stay. Those same loved ones could be considered “tourists” by someone else’s standards.
Let us be a community who embraces and not shuns. As far as I’ve been told, the death rate is still one per person...how do we face what eventually is inevitable?
Yes, my own family members are medically fragile. Yes, I have pulmonary issues; yet I would rather open my home and my space in this uncertain time than to live my days in fear and hostility.
MeLinda Wentz,
Lincoln City
