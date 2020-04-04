Logan Road has been closed; law enforcement is monitoring traffic and parking.
The conundrum Lincoln City faces to "minimize exposure to the COVID-19 virus that may come from visitors to Lincoln City..." is to violate 4th Amendment.
The Supreme Court has ruled law enforcement can only set up roadblocks for “special needs, beyond the normal need for law enforcement.” (City of Indianapolis v. Edmond).
Road's End is not under quarantine; ruling out special circumstances.
Monitoring whether someone is "local" or not invokes a "stop and identify" action. If there is not reasonable suspicion that a crime has been, is being, or is about to be committed, an individual is not required to provide identification even in states with a "stop and identify" statute, which Oregon does not have. Accessing a public road neither violates the Executive Order nor does it constitute criminal activity.
This is simply, martial law.
As I write, Gov. Brown's Executive Order is not "shelter in place." Outdoor exercise, hiking, fishing, hunting are permitted in Oregon providing social distancing precautions are taken. Parks, parking lots, some trailheads are closed and law enforcement has jurisdiction to monitor those specific areas, however, this road closure violates the 4th Amendment.
The pandemic is serious, but also serious is how quickly reasoning and humanity is lost; invoking martial law and targeting "outsiders." We must be careful of what precedents are set during this time, as it may haunt us well after the virus has passed.
MeLinda Wentz,
Lincoln City
