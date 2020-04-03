The city is closed to tourists, it's a big change, a little like it was in 1975 when I first came to Grandma and Grandpa's new beach house.
Unfortunately, some people are trying to get around the short term lodging ban, and using the internet to list rental dwellings. What do they say about terrorists?
If you see something - say something. This is the exact same thing. An alarmist?
I don't think so, perhaps you're a bleeding heart, well, the city has one, count it, one hospital and soon we're going to see how the influx of tourists and business as usual approach affected this community.
Kevin Koffel,
Lincoln City
