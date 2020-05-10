With the arrival of ballots in the mail this week, I wanted to reiterate to voters to please vote for Jonathan Cable for District Attorney of Lincoln County. I have suspended my campaign, but my name still appears on the ballot. I am asking everyone who was considering voting for me to vote for Mr. Cable.
Since being appointed, Mr. Cable has done an excellent job as your District Attorney. He has guided the office through these strange, isolating times. Mr. Cable has been in the office every day since the COVID 19 pandemic started. He has assisted the Deputy District Attorneys through one of the state's few jury trials during the stay at home order.
Last month Mr. Cable was presented with an investigation of an officer involved shooting in Lincoln City. As a member of the Major Crime Team, I can attest he looked at every single report, interview and saw every video associated with the incident before decisively coming to the conclusion reported on Friday. He performed exactly as an experienced District Attorney should in this situation, and many others that have arrived in the office since his appointment. I point out the officer involved shooting to reiterate how well he has performed in this highly stressful situation. His experience has really shined through.
The office has embraced Mr. Cable and the staff he brought with him. The environment in the office is positive and professional. Once again, the District Attorney's Office has become a wonderful place to work. This has all been done with half of the staff working from home during the stay at home order. All of the necessary charges have been filed and cases prosecuted during this time.
Mr. Cable's experience, personality, and intelligence has professionally and positively guided the office since his appointment.
Please do not cast your vote for me during this election. Please vote for the experience this office needs as the county's highest law enforcement position. Please vote for Jonathan Cable.
Kenneth R. Park
