I am voting for Claire Hall for Lincoln County Commissioner.
As her logo states: "Claire Cares." When I was serving my three terms as Mayor of Newport (2012-2018), I could count on Commissioner Hall to enhance and continue the strong relationship between the City of Newport and Lincoln County.
This ability to build strong relationships translates to local, state and federal partners. Strong relationships build trust to form consensus, a desperately needed talent to meet today's and tomorrow's challenges at every government level.
Claire during her four terms as Commissioner has amassed valuable institutional knowledge. To know the history and the "rest of the story" on how and why decisions were made is invaluable for future decisions and policies.
Claire is only the 4th commissioner in Lincoln County history to be elected by her peers to a statewide leadership position in the Association of Oregon Counties. Claire has been a significant voice for Lincoln County needs at the regional and state levels especially for her advocacy for housing needs. But Claire's advocacies reach County wide. She is available and accessible to all of us, the citizens of Lincoln County.
Sandy Roumagoux,
Newport
