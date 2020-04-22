I am a Lincoln County Deputy District Attorney and I have been an Oregon attorney since 1998. Prior to coming to the Lincoln County DA's Office, I was an Investigator for the Oregon Government Ethics Commission.
My boss, District Attorney Jonathan Cable, has been an attorney since 2002. His opponent, Ms. Danforth, has been an Oregon attorney since 2016, and a Nevada attorney since 2018. Mr. Cable has spent most of his entire adult life as a prosecutor, with nearly a decade in the Lincoln County DA's Office, prosecuting every kind of case from murder to theft. His reputation as a trial attorney is among the best in our county.
He is responsible for managing a budget of $3,000,000 and 30 employees. As District Attorney, he brought in Chief Deputy District Attorney Brian Gardner, also a former Lincoln County Deputy District Attorney for nearly a decade. Mr. Cable has provided quality leadership to the DA's Office in a short period of time.
With the Coronavirus, difficult times for law enforcement with budget cuts and reduced court hours are starting to happen
Cable's experience matters. He is showing solid leadership in these troubling times and is working 24/7 to maintain law and order while our county weathers this storm. Right now we need an experienced, ethical, and capable District Attorney. Jonathan Cable has displayed to our office that he has those qualifications. I hope the public will compare the candidates and make the right decision. Experience matters in times like these.
Michael Thornicroft,
Lincoln City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.