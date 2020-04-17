This is a difficult letter to write. In the upcoming election, you will choose one person to lead the office of the District Attorney.
You have a choice between a person who’s experience in life, let alone as an attorney, recommends that person to the position over and above his opponent. I know both candidates.
As persons, I like both candidates. But I have to choose. I would like to say that because I know both candidates, the choice would be difficult. But it isn’t.
The reason the choice is easy for me is because I defer to the experience bodied forth in the person of Jonathan Cable. He has gone to court as a deputy in the office of the District Attorney AND he has gone to court in the interest of keeping intact his clients’ Constitutional right to the presumption of innocence. Mr. Cable’s opponent, on the other hand, has by comparison, little experience.
So here’s how I’m going to put it to you. If given the choice, would you rather board the airplane whose pilot has 10,000 hours under his belt? Or the one whose pilot has a fraction of those hours?
I’ve already chosen. Now it’s your turn.
Please join me in electing to the position of District Attorney the person who is already District Attorney. This letter was difficult. The choice, a no brainer. Vote for Jonathan Cable.
Jacob Accurso,
Siletz
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.