I am proud to endorse Jonathan Cable for Lincoln County District Attorney.
As a patrol Deputy for the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, I worked closely with Jonathan when he was a Deputy District Attorney. When he was a private practice attorney, I referred all of my firearms training clients and friends to him with confidence.
He is a hard worker and builds relationships with our community members. Jonathan is respected by my fellow law enforcement professionals because of his experience, expertise and dedication to our community.
Jonathan has been such a benefit to our community for many years through his hard work and commitment. He has always been a role model for law and order and a mentor for attorneys on both sides of the courtroom. He is fair, honest, and he cares about the people of Lincoln County. I have no doubt he will be an invaluable asset as our District Attorney.
Chris Miller,
Waldport
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.