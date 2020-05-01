I was admitted to the Oregon State Bar in 1973. Since that time I have lived and worked in Lincoln County as a general practitioner, public defender and criminal defense attorney.
Although I am now semi-retired, and no longer do criminal defense. I wanted to take this opportunity to give our District Attorney Jonathan Cable my strongest endorsement to the voters of this county to retain him as District Attorney. Having done this work for over 40 years and having worked with all previous Lincoln County District Attorneys since 1973, there is only one choice in this election. Mr. Cable is the only candidate who possesses the necessary qualifications and talents for this position.
Some of you might question my motivation for this endorsement. Mr. Cable and I are not personal friends. Our relationship has always been adversarial and professional in nature. I want or expect nothing in return. I am doing what I believe is right and in the best interests in the administration of equal justice for our County. Jonathan Cable is a fair minded, experienced prosecutor and a skilled trial lawyer. We are fortunate to have him as our District Attorney. Please join me in voting to retain Jonathan Cable as our District Attorney.
Stephan A. Lovejoy,
Otis
