As a private investigator working in Lincoln County for many decades, I have dealt with various DA’s during their tenure, as well as most of the county’s defense attorneys. It has been my privilege to interact and work with Jonathan Cable in his various capacities: prior Deputy District Attorney, now the incumbent District Attorney, and previously a prominent member of the defense bar.
In my opinion, there is no more ethical and fair-minded individual than Mr. Cable. He runs and will continue to operate the DA’s office with a professionalism focused on providing justice to all individuals involved. Jonathan will not be driven by a win at all costs mindset.
I believe he will ensure cases are assessed based on critically analyzing the facts presented. I do not believe he will overreach or over-charge individuals as a negotiating tactic. I trust cases will be brought with appropriate charges and prosecuted aggressively to ensure people found guilty of crimes will be held justly accountable.
In my opinion, victims and defendants can both trust Mr. Cable to treat them fairly. Jonathan has worked many cases in his career and has a unique perspective of being able to analyze them from both prosecutorial and defense standpoints. He will always strive to make just decisions as to how cases are handled under his leadership.
The people of this county need to vote to retain Jonathan Cable as their DA. He has the experience and strength of character necessary to hold this critically important office.
Harold Nash,
Siletz
