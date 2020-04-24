I am writing to enthusiastically endorse the Honorable Sheryl Bachart for re-election to the bench in Lincoln County.
She has earned my support and respect and the support and respect of many by the manner in which she has tirelessly promoted the needs of all citizens. She possesses the integrity, sense of fairness, intelligence, demeanor and work ethic this important position requires.
I first met Judge Bachart when I was district attorney in Lincoln County. I hired her as a deputy district attorney. I was immediately impressed with how quick a study she was and how diligently and effectively she pursued her work. Not only did she possess an amazing work ethic but through the hectic and exhausting pace of the job she never lost sight of her duty to be fair and balanced in the manner she prosecuted cases.
She prosecuted some of the most difficult and challenging cases in the office. It was also the beginning of her lifelong commitment to seeking justice for all. This is a commitment she continues to passionately pursue.
You may not be aware of the fact that in Lincoln County the majority of cases coming before the court are criminal in nature. The volume of cases is great. Judge Bachart weighs the needs of the public with the rights of defendants and does so very effectively and fairly. Since she was raised in Toledo she is particularly sensitive to local needs and values.
On both the civil and criminal side she insures everyone gets their “day in court” and all are heard, their needs considered and they are treated equally with dignity and respect. She listens and she hears. It is a very difficult job.
In my view there is no one more qualified to serve as circuit court judge.
Folks, you are lucky to have a judge of her calibre in Lincoln County. I urge you to vote for her. She has served you well and will continue to do so.
Daniel Glode,
Former Lincoln County District Attorney
