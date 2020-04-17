Having recently had the honor of serving on a jury in a case prosecuted by Lanee Danforth, I'm pleased to give her my support for Lincoln County District Attorney.
Throughout the multi-week trial, she was professional, prepared, credible and fact-based, but what most impressed me was the compassion, empathy and fierce advocacy that shone through in her presentation of a difficult and emotional case.
Ms. Danforth's competence in the courtroom, her knowledge of the law and her principled conviction that the pursuit of justice encompasses notions of education, mental healthcare, treatment and rehabilitation, along with incarceration when necessary, assures me that she will pursue the duties of District Attorney with fairness and integrity for both victim and offender.
I love the little coastal community in which I live, and the idea of Lanee Danforth leading the office of District Attorney inspires in me a sense of equity, alliance and, above all, safety; Lanee Danforth has my vote.
Lisa Brenner,
South Beach
