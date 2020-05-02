I have worked in criminal prosecution for over 25 years. I was the Chief Deputy District Attorney in the Lincoln County DA’s Office for over 6 years and resigned in December 2019. I was Lanee’s direct supervisor in the office and I can tell you that she has what it takes to be a great district attorney for Lincoln County.
District attorneys arguably have more power and discretion than any other elected official. The district attorney does not answer to anyone, except the voters every 4 years. That is why it is imperative that Lincoln County elect a district attorney who has sound judgment and will always do the right thing for the right reasons to keep the community safe. Lanee Danforth is that person.
The DA is responsible for applying the law equally to everyone (rich or poor, influential or not). Applying the law equally to everyone requires the DA to know and understand the law as it is written and interpreted by the courts. Lanee knows the law better than anyone. She was consistently the “go to” person in the office when anyone (DDAs and law enforcement) had questions. Lanee knew things about the law that DDAs and defense attorneys with decades of experience didn’t know. Rather than patronize anyone, Lanee always educated and trained colleagues with patience and humility. I have even observed Lanee, on more than one occasion, educate judges regarding nuances in the law.
Not only does Lanee know the law but she applies it equally to everyone she prosecutes. Lanee has good judgment and resolves her cases in ways that are firm but fair. She has a hard work ethic and it was not uncommon for her to be at the office after hours and on weekends. In fact, sometimes it was hard to get Lanee to go home! Lanee cares deeply about the work she does and I have no doubt that she will be a great leader for the DA’s Office and for Lincoln County.
JW Hupp,
Wailuku, Hawaii
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.