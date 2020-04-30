Fifty years ago I was a teenager who celebrated the first Earth Day with hope that humans would stop decimating natural resources and polluting the environment. Sadly, our ecosystem problems have increased to the point that global warming threatens the quality and quantity of all life on earth.
Democrats have a champion for the environment: Mark Gamba is a small businessman and mayor of Milwaukie, Oregon, and candidate for U.S. Representative for Oregon's 5th District. Our current representative Kurt Schrader receives money from Big Business, including pharmaceutical and fossil fuel companies, and he voted for H.R. 5430, the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement Implementation Act, which ratified President Trump’s trade deal that threatens our climate and communities by continuing to support fossil fuel development, including dirty tar sands oil and fracked natural gas
Mark Gamba will fight for the Green New Deal, putting people to work at livable wages to protect and restore the environment. He believes health care is a human right and will work toward universal health care. He stands for affordable housing, women's and minorities' rights, and high quality, well-funded public education for our children from preschool through college.
I urge citizens to vote for Mark Gamba for U.S. House of Representatives in the May primary.
Janet Elizabeth Johnson, M.Ed
Newport
