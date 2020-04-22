Russ Baldwin has been our family attorney since we moved to Lincoln City approximately 20 years ago. We encourage everyone to vote for him in the upcoming May 19, 2020 primary for circuit judge.
A judge is a problem solver for people who have some disagreement that needs to be resolved, be it with the government, or with a neighbor or contractor. Mr. Baldwin is exceptionally well suited to fill that role. If he doesn't know the answer to a problem, he says so. Then he finds the answer and explains it with plain language. To do that, one needs to actively listen. Our experience has been that sometimes people in positions of power have trouble listening, particularly when what they hear differs from a preconceived notion of "right" and "wrong".
You can count on Mr. Baldwin to do his work timely, and to make decisions in a neutral manner according to the law. That is justice, and we need more of it in Lincoln County.
David and Coral Stafford,
Lincoln City
