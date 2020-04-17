I first knew Jonathan Cable while I was working as a Courtroom clerk for Judge Paulette Sanders. I was consistently impressed with Jonathan’s professionalism, preparation, and knowledge as a prosecutor during court hearings. I had the pleasure of seeing his passion as lead prosecutor during complicated trials.
During my time with the court staff, I began to admire Jonathan’s honesty, intelligence, and legal experience. Most of all, I came to admire his integrity. In 2015, when Jonathan told me he was leaving the DA’s office to become an indigent defense attorney, I was certain his attributes would enable him to be successful in his new venture; and they did.
Working for Jonathan at the law office, I gained a new found respect for his work ethic. Over four years, I watched him work seven days a week defending clients who could not afford an attorney. He gained a new level of respect from the legal community, including the DA’s office, with his knowledge and professionalism.
This past January, Jonathan called to ask if I would manage the DA’s office and I did not hesitate; I knew Jonathan would ‘right the ship’. Jonathan is a born leader and brings the multi-faceted experience needed. He is the right individual, not only during this tumultuous time, but for the duration.
Jonathan Cable is the Lincoln County District Attorney, and we need to keep it that way! Please join me in voting to retain Jonathan as our DA in the upcoming election.
Tony Rivers,
Toledo
