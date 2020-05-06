The COVID-19 pandemic is changing the way campaigns are promoted and you may not know a progressive candidate is running for County Commissioner. I urge you to vote for her.
Betty Kamikawa, currently serving as Toledo City Councilor, works as a Groundfish Ageing Specialist for the Pacific States Marine Fisheries Commission. For decades, she's been an advocate for affordable early childcare and education, climate change solutions, the county's mental health crisis, homelessness, affordable housing, the animal shelter, sustainable fisheries, and protecting our land and water. Attending meetings where these topics are discussed is not nearly enough. Increasing awareness about problems is not enough. Advocating is not enough when there are no results. As opposed to the 16-year, 4-term, ineffectual track record of the incumbent Commissioner, Betty Kamikawa is used to producing results.
Betty initiates tangible solutions and participates in making sure they succeed. She has been a Girl Scout leader for almost 20 years, parent and foster parent, core member of Save Our Siletz River, and board president for Grace Wins Haven, a day resource center for the homeless. Most homeless people are NOT mentally ill or on drugs. They're families living in cars or tents. They are our seniors, vets, and disabled folk who cannot afford housing.
Betty opposes wasting County money on construction of a convention center at the County Fairgrounds. The Fair and 4H should be moved to a better location and the Fairgrounds property used to serve the critical needs of local residents.
To learn more, go to 'Betty Kamikawa for County Commissioner' on Facebook, bettykamikawa.com, call 541-961-4482, or email blkamikawa@gmail.com.
And while I have your attention, MARK GAMBA is running against Kurt Schrader for US Representative. I urge you to vote for him too. Help get the word out. Do it now.
Carla Perry,
Newport
