No one sets out to become a drug addict, myself included.
Lanee Danforth, who is running for District Attorney is my sister. Lanee did not ask me to write
this letter, nor is she aware I am writing it. She would say, you don’t have to do that, I know I don’t have to, it is something I want to do.
I had a great childhood, church on Sundays, sports, 4-H, and family dinners. Then, one impulsive decision later, I was on my way to addiction. As I began to spiral into my addiction Lanee told my parents they needed to go to the police. She said I was going to end up dead, and that I needed to be held accountable for my actions and the crimes I was committing.
My parents did go to the police, I was arrested and spent 45 days in jail. Once the drugs were out of my system, I realized what a mess my life was. The prosecutor (not the county Lanee worked in) offered drug treatment court as an alternative to incarceration. I knew I wanted to change, I just didn’t know how. Lanee encouraged me that, if I did everything the court mandated, and if I was really ready to change, I would change.
Change I did. After 20 months of weekly appointments including drug treatment, court appearances, probation visits, mental health groups, and home visits, I am proud to say I graduated from drug court. I entered the program lonely, broken and ashamed. I graduated a thankful, confident, healthy man with a tool box full of skills.
Our children look up to their Aunt Lanee. They proudly tell their friends, “she keeps people safe,” “she helps people,” and finally, “sometimes, she has to put people in jail to protect everyone.” When they are old enough, they will learn about Aunt Lanee and the way her counsel and encouragement helped save their dad’s life.
Addiction usually goes hand in hand with crime. I committed crimes to fuel my addiction. I think it is important to have a District Attorney who understands the addicted, and is supportive of treatment courts and the positive changes they provide. Lanee knows first-hand the struggles of a family dealing with addiction. Lanee supports treatment courts, and is not afraid to hold anyone accountable… including a family member.
Remember, vote for Lanee, for District Attorney!
Jordan Danforth,
Las Vegas
