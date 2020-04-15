Given the massive disruptions these days, it would be easy to forget that this is an election year.
While it may feel like we are currently in a state of isolation-limbo, the Oregon Primary deadline of May 19 is looming. COVID-19 has brought many issues into focus, including the importance of effective leadership by our elected officials. This is a perfect time to review our options for local, state and federal elected representatives.
Mark Gamba is running as a Democrat for Congress (the seat held by Kurt Schrader since 2009). As mayor of Milwaukie, Oregon since 2015, Mark has devoted his time, talent and energy to addressing fundamental issues that affect everyday lives, and the proper role of government and how it works - or doesn’t work - to provide leadership that is inclusive, and addresses social and environmental justice.
Key issues that get Mark going each day include climate change and related natural resource management issues, universal access to healthcare, affordable housing, a living wage, campaign finance reform, and voter rights.
Mark is not accepting any campaign funding from corporate donors. I believe Mark Gamba has the progressive values that are needed to represent us in Congress.
Take a look at his website at www.markgamba.com for US Representative 5th District to see what you think. And please vote in the May 19 primary - your vote matters!
Fred Holzmer,
Newport
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.