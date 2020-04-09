I'm Endorsing Russell Baldwin for Circuit Court Judge.
VOTE for a judge who has experience and integrity. Based on our direct experience with Russell L. Baldwin, we know him to be fully experienced in and have the deep commitment and ability to handle matters of both criminal and civil law.
Bottom line: We trust him implicitly because he cares equally about all people, has an astonishing work ethic, is fair, extremely intelligent, level-headed, good-hearted, a hard-worker -- and wise.
Thank you for your consideration in this important matter.
Ashley Warrenton-Smith,
Medford
