Over the weekend, I was thinking about the deaths in our country, mass shootings 11 hours apart in Dayton and El Paso, and about Walmart, the site of the shootings in El Paso, and other recent shootings that are fading from memory.
Walmart, I learned last week, is the biggest distributor of guns in the world. I was thinking about the deaths of Toni Morrison, who said that "all utopias are designed by... the people who are not allowed in," and the death of Jeffery Epstein, who hobnobbed with people who were not allowed in, but who were running the whole shebang.
Thinking about how he took what he wanted and apparently then got to decide when it was time to call it a night.
On my walks to the beach, I often pass by a car with a bumper sticker that reads "Gun control is using both hands." I fantasize attaching a sticky note to the bumper of the car that reads "both hands, maybe, but neither head nor heart."
The recent news inspired a more elaborate fantasy. In my grief and my anger, I imagined a dialogue between Mrs. Pence and a concerned letter writer that would go like this:
Dear Mrs Pence,
Soon after your husband got named Vice President I heard you say something to him that made me think maybe you have more sense than the whole ravening pack of the: the child separators, jailers of children (that then they misplace, oops, sorry), NRA sycophants, pussy grabbers (his words, not mine), TV ratings seekers, media maligners, tweeting demagogues, chronic misspellers, Epstein cronies, ("... a great guy, likes beautiful women like I do, though he does like them young!"), underminers of public schools, employers and detainers of undocumented workers, and undocumented parents dropping their children off for the first day of school, SHAME, SHAME, SHAME, climate change deniers, health care saboteurs, destroyers of infrastructures of diplomacy and intelligence, Netanyahu yahoos, friends of dictators, war mongers, enemies of the enviroment, farmers, and everyon else not born to a trust fund who struggles to get by, destroyers of hope and reason and unity, Russian collaborators, misogynist hysterics, FOX friends, in short, all the barely literate, slavering, hypocritical idiots surrounding you, and especially the Commander and Chief among them.
So I'm writing this letter to you to offer you my sympathy and support in case you feel lonely, daily besieged by all this ugliness and cruelty and smug impunity all around you. And to ask you, can't you do something?
Sincerely,
A Concerned Citizen
Mrs. Pence Replies:
Dear Concerned Citizen,
I'm a teacher, an art therapist, a painter and a wife. I met my husband in church. I was in church playing the guitar when we spotted each other. Soon we were skating around and around the ice rink, his left arm encircling my waist, our hands clasped together, my body leaning into his, our legs working in sync. Our hearts in sync. Our minds in sync. Our beliefs in sync. It's always been like that between us.
I don't know if you knew this. Perhaps it's widely known. I don't try to track what is known or unknown. I find I'm happier if I don't. But in case you didn't know, I was upset when that video came out and the President, then he was still the candidate, talked about how he used to grab women and because he was on television, the women would let him. It was vulgar. Disrespectful. To women in general and to his wife in particular. I didn't like it. He got wind I didn't like it and he apologized to me.
I accepted his apology.
A long time ago I saw a documentary, maybe it was just a news clip, but it made an impression on me. The film showed a school room decorated with children's paintings. As the camera panned the room zeroing in on each of the paintings, the voices talked about how beautiful they all were. And they were beautiful. "How do you get you pupils to paint like this?" asked the interviewer. The teacher said something I'll never forget. "The trick is to know when to take the paintings away from them."
I can't take the paintings away from the people you talked about in your letter. I, as the Vice President's wife, the Second Lady, I don't have that power. Neither do you, Concerned Citizen. We as the people, all of us together, every four years, we have to vote on this and our vote determines if we take the paintings away or if they stay and get worked on some more. That's what our Constitution says.
We the people decide if the paintings are done yet or not.
I wonder if you have considered painting yourself. Sometimes when you channel your feelings in another medium, you discover things that make you feel better. Things that might make you feel more connected with the goodness of things. The goodness of other people.
It's just a thought.
Sincerely,
Mrs. Pence
I would like to feel more connected with the goodness of things and the goodness of other people. Maybe I will try to paint some more, as my imaginary Mrs. Pence suggests. I sure would like to look at prettier pictures than the ugly ones hanging (us) up these days. And no question about it, first chance I get, I'll be voting to take these ugly ones down.
