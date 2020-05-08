As a local pastor, I can commiserate with the frustration many feel during this lock-down. I miss worshiping alongside others very much. I am reminded of Paul's words: "I am longing to see you so that I may share with you some spiritual gift to strengthen you."
When the quarantine began, our church moved our services and meetings online. As hard as that decision was, we did so for three reasons:
First, it is our responsibility as Christians to follow the laws of our land, not only when they benefit us. Second, as a pastor, I refuse to allow my people to be put in physical danger unless their faith requires it. Third, I know that the Spirit of God knows no boundaries and can meet you in your house just as He can in a church.
I understand the frustration, but as Christians we must respect the government, protect one another and discover how to meet with Jesus in new ways. In this time of chaos and disorder, "May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing, so that you may abound in hope by the power of the Holy Spirit.”
Stephen Lennstrom,
Lincoln City
