Imagine you were transferred here for your job, relocating without your family, who will join you later. You have heard good things about the area and its people. The new job is very demanding with long hours. The local people are unwelcoming due to your out of state car license.
Or imagine you brought your family here to take care of aging parents. Even though you grew up here, your car license is now from another state. The limited hours of the DMV make it difficult to obtain an Oregon license with the demands of caring for your ailing parents and possibly investigating long term care for them. The local people, who you remember were warm and wonderful as you grew up, are now unwelcoming due to your out of state car license.
These are only two of the myriad of scenarios that bring new residents to our coastal haven. The fear and stress of the coronavirus pandemic will eventually lessen and we will once again become the tourist area that needs visitors to survive. People will always move here to enjoy the beauty of the coast. While this unusual COVID situation exists, we can still be kind to people no matter what their car license indicates. We shouldn't jump to conclusions about why they are here. We are a warm and wonderful community, let's continue to be, even in these challenging times. It costs us nothing to be kind and we will all benefit from the positivity.
Judy Bowman,
Lincoln City
