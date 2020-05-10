I am writing this letter to explain why Ms. Lanee Danforth has my vote.
I am an advocate that works with mutual clients of Ms. Danforth. I have not only witnessed Ms. Danforth in action, I have supported clients before and after court and personally have witnessed what a positive impact Ms. Danforth has on every single person we have both supported.
My clients feel validated, properly prepared and cared about.
In my opinion Lanee is a genuinely kind, intelligent person. We need someone like Lanee, who truly cares and will walk the walk! I keep hearing discriminatory things about Lanee, the biggest line being her age. Anyone that has witnessed Ms. Danforth in court would know that she is wise beyond her years. I also hear a lot of talk about her opponent having more experience. While he may be older and been an attorney longer, Lanee has the experience that matters most. Lanee has incredible work ethic.
I have heard many survivors speak so highly of Ms. Danforth and I can honestly say I've never heard one word about the opponent by a survivor in the two years I've been in this line of work. In order for me to support survivors to the best of my ability it is crucial for me to vote for Ms. Lanee Danforth, and I urge you to do so as well.
Ashley Cushing,
Newport
